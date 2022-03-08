The US Energy Information Administration says that over the next two years, 60% of new capacity additions in the United States will be solar or battery energy storage.From pv magazine USA Utility-scale solar and battery energy storage are set to become the dominant new source of energy capacity additions in the United States. Over the next two years, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) predicts that the two technologies will jointly account for 60% of new capacity added to the US grid. Of the total 85GW of capacity set to come online through 2023, solar and energy storage represents ...

