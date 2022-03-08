

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British bakery chain Greggs PLC (GRG.L) on Tuesday reported pre-tax profit of 145.6 million pounds for the full year compared with loss of 13.7 million pounds in the previous year.



The company posted a profit of 117.5 million pounds or 114.3p per share for the year compared with loss of 13 million pounds or 12.9p per share a year ago.



Revenue for the year increased to 1.229 billion pounds from 811.3 million pounds last year.



The company's Board has recommended a final dividend of 42p per share, to be paid on 20 May to shareholders on the register at 19 April. Additionally, Greggs declared a special dividend of 40p per share, to be paid on 29 April to shareholders on the register at 25 March.



'We have started 2022 well, helped by the easing of restrictions. Cost pressures are currently more significant than our initial expectations and, as ever, we will work to mitigate the impact of this on customers, however given this dynamic we do not currently expect material profit progression in the year ahead,' commented Roger Whiteside OBE, Chief Executive.







