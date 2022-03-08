Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 28 February to 04 March 2022.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
02/03/2022
FR0010313833
4 739
113,0352
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
03/03/2022
FR0010313833
5 000
112,8145
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
04/03/2022
FR0010313833
5 000
104,1590
XPAR
TOTAL
14 739
109,9492
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005621/en/
Contacts:
Arkema