Change in Kamux's Management Team: Mikko-Heikki Inkeroinen to take up new responsibilities outside Kamux

HELSINKI, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mikko-Heikki Inkeroinen, Kamux's CDO and Member of the Management Team, has decided to leave to take up new responsibilities outside the company. He will continue in his current position until May 15, 2022.

"I would like to express my warmest thanks to Mikki for his contribution to the company's digital development and marketing. I wish Mikki all the best in his future tasks," CEO Juha Kalliokoski says.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 77 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold over 400,000 used cars, 68,429 of which were sold in 2021. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 937.4 million in 2021. In 2021, Kamux's average number of employees was 848 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

