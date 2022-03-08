

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group plc said it recorded another year of accelerating system sales growth, increased profit, cash generation and shareholder returns. Trading in the year was strong with underlying UK & Ireland profit before tax up 12.5% from the prior year.



Fiscal year like-for-like system sales, excluding splits, were up 10.9%, or increased 9.8% including splits. Underlying like-for-like system sales, excluding the temporary benefit of VAT, grew by 5.5%.



Fiscal year underlying profit before tax was 113.9 million pounds compared to 101.2 million pounds, prior year. Underlying earnings per share from continuing operations was 20.2 pence compared to 18.1 pence.



Statutory profit after tax increased to 78.3 million pounds from 39.7 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 19.6 pence compared to 17.7 pence. Statutory profit after tax increased due to significantly reduced international losses, the Group noted.



For the 52 weeks ended 26 December 2021, revenue increased to 560.8 million pounds from 505.1 million pounds, previous year. System sales were 1.50 billion pounds, up 11.2%.



For fiscal 2022, the Group expects EBITDA and EPS to be in-line with current market expectations. Trading in the first quarter has started well, the Group said. Overall order count and customer acquisition continues to be positive.



The Group declared a final dividend of 6.8 pence, which when combined with the 3.0 pence interim dividend paid earlier in the year, results in a 7.7% increase compared to the prior year. The Group has also announced a new 46 million pounds share buyback.







