

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Keller Group plc (KLR.L), a geotechnical specialist contractor, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2021 profit before tax increased to 71.6 million pounds from last year's 63.8 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 86.1 pence, up from 58.5 pence last year.



Underlying profit before tax was 83.9 million pounds, compared to 96.9 million pounds in the previous year. Underlying earnings per share were 88.4 pence, compared to prior year's 96.3 pence.



Revenue grew 8 percent to 2.22 billion pounds from 2.06 billion pounds last year. Revenue increased 13% at constant currency. The higher revenues reflected increased trading activity, particularly during the second half, and several bolt-on acquisitions.



Further, the company recommended final dividend of 23.3 pence, same as last year, bringing the total dividend for the year to 35.9 pence, flat with the prior year.



Looking ahead, the company said it is confident in the medium term.







