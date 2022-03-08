Awarded Silver Class Distinction in S&P Sustainability Yearbook 2022 and included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for 3rd Consecutive Year.Geneva - Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the cloud banking platform, has extended its leadership position in the S&P Sustainability and FTSE4Good Indices, two of the world's most influential ESG performance ratings. The Sustainability Yearbook 2022, an annual report of companies with the best performance in Sustainability, is based on the 2021 Corporate Sustainability Assessment, the basis of The Dow Jones...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...