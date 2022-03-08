NASA has said that it will explore a large, metal-rich asteroid with a remotely operated craft powered by two cross-shaped solar arrays.From pv magazine USA In August, NASA plans to send a tennis-court sized craft on a 1.5-billion-mile journey to the Psyche asteroid, which the craft shares its name with. The Psyche craft will be winged with two large cross-shaped solar arrays, which will power its measurement devices and propulsion system. The solar propulsion craft, developed by Maxar Technologies, is currently undergoing testing. Engineers from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory recently demonstrated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...