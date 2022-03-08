NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Government Debt Management - Treasury Bonds (RIKB 42 0217) admitted to trading on March 9, 2022

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Government Debt Management 2 Org. no: 471283-0459 3 LEI 254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) RIKB 42 0217 5 ISIN code IS0000033884 6 CFI code D-B-F-T-F-R 7 FISN númer ENDURLAN RIKISS/BD 4.50 20420217 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 10 Total amount previously issued 11 Amount issued at this 12.000.000.000 kr. time 12 Denomination in CSD 1 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date February 17, 2022 19 First ordinary February 17, 2042 installment date 20 Total number of 1 installments 21 Installment frequency N/A 22 Maturity date February 17, 2042 23 Interest rate 4,50% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention ACT/ACT 30 Day count convention, if other --------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date February 17, 2022 32 First ordinary coupon February 17, 2023 date 33 Coupon frequency 1 34 Total number of coupon 20 payments 35 If irregular cash flow, then how --------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean Clean price price 37 Clean price quote 38 If payment date is a No bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date N/A Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating Aug. 2021 Moody's: A2 for long term domestic agency, date) loans. May 2021 S&P: A for long term domestic loans. Sep. 2021 Fitch: A for long term domestic loans. --------------------------------------------------- 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for March 4, 2022 Admission to Trading 53 Date of Approval of March 7, 2022 Application for Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission to March 9, 2022 trading 55 Order book ID RIKB_42_0217 56 Instrument subtype T-Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_NOMINAL_TREASURY_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility No guards 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type EUSB - Sovereign Bond