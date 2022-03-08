Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
08.03.2022 | 09:41
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Government Debt Management - Treasury Bonds (RIKB 42 0217) admitted to trading on March 9, 2022

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:          Government Debt Management            
2  Org. no:         471283-0459                    
3  LEI            254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15               
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)      RIKB 42 0217                   
5  ISIN code         IS0000033884                   
6  CFI code         D-B-F-T-F-R                    
7  FISN númer        ENDURLAN RIKISS/BD 4.50 20420217         
8  Bonds/bills:       Bond                       
9  Total issued amount                             
10 Total amount previously                           
   issued                                   
11 Amount issued at this   12.000.000.000 kr.                
   time                                    
12 Denomination in CSD    1 kr.                       
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock  Yes                        
   Exchange                                  
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type     Bullet Bond                    
15 Amortization type, if                            
   other                                   
16 Currency         ISK                        
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date        February 17, 2022                 
19 First ordinary      February 17, 2042                 
   installment date                              
20 Total number of      1                         
   installments                                
21 Installment frequency   N/A                        
22 Maturity date       February 17, 2042                 
23 Interest rate       4,50%                       
24 Floating interest rate,                           
   if applicable                               
25 Floating interest rate,                           
   if other                                  
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest                  
28 Simple/compound, if                             
   other                                   
29 Day count convention   ACT/ACT                      
30 Day count convention, if                          
   other                                   
               ---------------------------------------------------
31 Interest from date    February 17, 2022                 
32 First ordinary coupon   February 17, 2023                 
   date                                    
33 Coupon frequency     1                         
34 Total number of coupon  20                        
   payments                                  
35 If irregular cash flow,                           
   then how                                  
               ---------------------------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean    Clean price                    
   price                                   
37 Clean price quote                              
38 If payment date is a   No                        
   bank holiday, does                             
   payment include accrued                          
   interest for days                             
   missing until next                             
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed          No                        
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly                           
   index                                   
42 Daily index or monthly                           
   index, if other                              
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date      N/A                        
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option        No                        
46 Put option        No                        
47 Convertible        No                        
48 Credit rating (rating   Aug. 2021 Moody's: A2 for long term domestic   
   agency, date)       loans.                      
                May 2021 S&P: A for long term domestic loans.  
                  Sep. 2021 Fitch: A for long term domestic  
                loans.                      
               ---------------------------------------------------
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD     Yes                        
51 Securities depository   Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð              
52 Date of Application for  March 4, 2022                   
   Admission to Trading                            
53 Date of Approval of    March 7, 2022                   
   Application for                              
   Admission to Trading                            
54 Date of admission to   March 9, 2022                   
   trading                                  
55 Order book ID       RIKB_42_0217                   
56 Instrument subtype    T-Bonds                      
57 Market          Iceland Cash Bond Trading             
58 List population name   ICE_NOMINAL_TREASURY_BONDS            
59 Static volatility guards No                        
60 Dynamic volatility    No                        
   guards                                   
61 MiFIR identifier     BOND - Bonds                   
62 Bond type         EUSB - Sovereign Bond
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
