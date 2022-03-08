DJ Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 07-Mar-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 188.2784
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1239117
CODE: CNAA LN
ISIN: FR0011720911
