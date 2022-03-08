DJ Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TNOW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 08-March-2022 / 09:20 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 07-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 527.9694

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 211366

CODE: TNOW LN

ISIN: LU0533033741

