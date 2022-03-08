Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.03.2022

WKN: 885166 ISIN: USY384721251 Ticker-Symbol: HYU 
Tradegate
08.03.22
10:48 Uhr
31,400 Euro
+0,100
+0,32 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,10031,40011:40
31,10031,40011:39
PR Newswire
08.03.2022 | 10:03
109 Leser
Hyundai Motor Company: Hyundai IONIQ 5 Named UK Car of the Year 2022

  • Ground-breaking Hyundai IONIQ 5 takes top honor at the UK Car of the Year Awards
  • 298-mile range EV also crowned Best Family Car
  • Hailed by judges as "the future of motoring, but here today"
  • Follows a string of prestigious awards throughout 2021 and early 2022
  • Hyundai i20N also recognized at UK Car of the Year Awards as Best Performance Car

SEOUL, South Korea, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new Hyundai IONIQ 5 has added to its growing list of Car of the Year honors by being named overall UK Car of the Year 2022.

