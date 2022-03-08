Leading the tech industry on diversity, impact and social good: Academy commits to B Corp status

- Academy is an EdTech startup that radically expands who gets into tech and how quickly they can progress

- The startup has been awarded B Corp status, validating and anchoring its social goals with binding requirements

- By paying people to learn tech and leadership skills, Academy removes economic barriers to opportunity

- Academy cohorts outperform society on diversity, with cohorts that are 50% female, 30% Black and 60% Black, Asian and minority ethnic

- Employment outcomes beat traditional computer science degrees and reverse the gender and ethnicity pay gaps in tech

MANCHESTER, England, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy - the EdTech startup that radically expands who gets into tech and how quickly they can progress - has achieved B Corp status, formally certifying the high standards of positive social and environmental impact which the company is achieving and pursuing.

Social purpose is core to the founding mission of Academy - with its roots located in the lack of diversity in the tech industry. Just 14% of software engineering applicants are female, and 70% of senior teams in tech are all-white.[1]

Both the need and the problem are rapidly compounding. On the one hand, tech jobs are booming - growing by 36% even in the pandemic[2] - but on the other hand, new entrants continue to be shut out, with less than 1.7% of jobs suitable for those starting out.[3]

In service of its social mission, Academy radically expands opportunity in tech by paying people to learn. The company's core 15-week training programme is zero-tuition, grant-funded and remote-first, making it accessible to anybody with an internet connection.

By removing economic barriers, the company is able to reach a much more diverse pool of talent from underserved communities - with cohorts where over 50% are female, 30% are Black and 60% are from Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds.

The employment outcomes from the programme are both industry-leading and socially transformative. Salaries are higher than for the average Computer Science graduate, and highest amongst female, Black and BAME trainees - reversing the traditional gender and ethnicity pay gaps from industry.

Wider benefits to society are at the heart of Academy's ethos, and B-Corp status secures this commitment for a future world of tech that is more diverse, capable and brimming with the next generation of potential.

Ashley Ramrachia, Founder and CEO of Academy, said: "We've always prioritised delivering diversity and impact, and we know that actions speak louder than words. That's why I've been so delighted with our outcomes - outperforming society on diversity - and why I'm so proud that we now have formal recognition and accountability for our social impact, with our new B-Corp status."

About Academy

Academy is an EdTech startup that radically expands who gets into tech and how quickly they can progress. The company identifies the top 0.5% of underserved and overlooked talent, then fast-tracks them into tech roles and leadership trajectories, through a grant-funded 15-week training programme, placement in a tech role at a high-growth company, and 2 years of on-the-job leadership development.

Academy was founded by Ashley Ramrachia, former Chief People Officer at THG (The Hut Group), as a solution to the tech skills shortage, diversity deficit and leadership gap. Academy outperforms society on diversity by paying people to learn - reaching a community that is 50% female, 30% Black, 60% minority ethnic and 25% from socioeconomic disadvantage.

