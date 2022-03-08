

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index declined, as expected, in January, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 103.7 in January from 104.7 in December.



This was in line with economists' expectation. A lower reading was last seen in November.



The coincident index that measures the current economic situation, decreased to 94.3 in January from 94.8 in the previous month.



The lagging index fell to 93.1 in January from 94.7 a month ago.







