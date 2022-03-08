The government of the state of Victoria will fund a floating PV array and an initiative to locally manufacture solar batteries and install a portable renewable energy system for community services during emergencies, as part of its Latrobe Valley program.From pv magazine Australia. The Victorian government has announced AU$1.98 million (US$1.46 million) in funding, to be shared between nine community-led renewable projects in the Latrobe Valley area, traditionally Victoria's coal stronghold. The funding is part of the state government's AU$3 million (US$2.21 million) Latrobe Valley Energy and ...

