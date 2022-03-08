German and Swiss researchers have published a new study that questions the idea of a continual decrease in renewable energy costs, given the reality of rising interest rates and higher carbon prices. They outlined a scenario in which interest rates could rise by up to 5% and public incentives for renewables would be gradually phased out. This could result in a loss of 535GW of new renewables capacity, compared to a scenario in which interest rates remain at current levels.Researchers from Germany's Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) and ETH Zurich in Switzerland have expressed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...