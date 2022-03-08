Digital Capital Management, LLC: Crypto Asset Fund Class X Awarded #1 Crypto Fund for 2021

SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Capital Management (DCM), manager of Crypto Asset Fund (CAF), one of the first crypto trading funds (launched July of 2017), announces that CAF Class X has been awarded the "#1 Top Performing Crypto Fund, Overall" for 2021 by Crypto Fund Research!

Class X performance for 2021 exceeded 2,500%.* 2021 was only the first year of its existence.

CAF Class X also received three additional awards in several other categories, including "#1 Top Performing Crypto Fund, Quant/Arb Strategies" for 2021. These awards are from the Crypto Fund Research database of 800+ crypto funds.

See the Crypto Fund Research website here for further details.

"These prestigious industry awards speak to the value we aim to deliver to our investors - individual and institutional," said Tim Enneking, Managing Director.

To commemorate the award, DCM has issued a set of NFTs, one exclusively for each of the Class X 2021 investors. Additionally, DCM has purchased carbon credits to offset the cost of minting the NFTs.

To see a sample of the NFT, click here .

Additionally, DCM has purchased land in the metaverse, both in Decentraland and OpenSea.

Class X is a crypto venture capital-like strategy, augmented by staking and mining. Performance is a combination of appreciation and rewards from staking/mining.

Class X is reserved for prior investors so is closed to new investment. However, given the success of Class X, CAF launched Class F this year, which follows a similar, but, in our opinion, improved, strategy. Class F is a quasi-fixed-income share class, with staking and mining (like Class X) as well as yield farming and lending.

Crypto Fund Research uses its Performance Database to determine award winners. Winners are selected based on performance data, net of fees, provided to Crypto Fund Research for the various award categories. Access to the performance database and individual fund returns is restricted to accredited investors and qualified clients.

* Past performance does not guarantee future results.

About DCM and CAF

Digital Capital Management, a fund manager located in La Jolla, CA, focuses primarily on managing investment portfolios of digital currencies and related assets through fund structures designed for investment by US and NonUS high net worth individuals and institutional investors. Certain fund strategies may pursue strategic investments in promising early-stage blockchain projects. Crypto Asset Fund is open to investment by U.S.-accredited investors and other qualified individuals and institutions, with a minimum investment of $100,000, and generally offers monthly subscription and redemption opportunities. DCM originally filed its Form ADV with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2020.

For More Information

Additional information, and registration for access to newsletters, current performance data and monthly performance update webinars, is available at www.digital-capital-management.com . For further information, please contact DCM Investor Relations at investor.relations@digitial-capital-management.com .

Disclosures

This Release is directed to sophisticated prospective investors for informational purposes only in relation to strategies offered by Crypto Asset Fund, LLC ("Fund"). This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation for an offer to buy interests of the Fund, which are offered and sold in the United States per the exemption provided by Rule 506(c) of Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933, and other applicable exemptions. The Fund is not registered as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy Fund interests will be made solely through a definitive Fund offering document in compliance with the terms of applicable laws. As the information in this Release does not comport to be complete, it is entirely subject to and qualified by the information provided by such definitive offering document.

Awards and rankings do not represent any single investor's experience. There is no guarantee that any investment will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses, and past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Investments in digital currencies or funds pursuing investments in digital currencies and related assets are very speculative and can involve a high degree of risk. Investors must have the financial ability, sophistication, experience and willingness to bear the risks inherent with digital assets, and the ability to weather a potential total loss of their investment. Digital assets are not suitable or desirable investments for all investors. Digital assets may have limited operating histories, and the fees and expenses associated with funds pursuing investments in digital assets may be substantial. The information provided in this Release is not intended to be, nor should it be construed or used as investment, tax or legal advice, and each prospective investor is urged to consult with its own advisors regarding legal, tax, regulatory, financial, accounting, and similar consequences of investing in the Fund, the suitability of the investment for such investor, and other relevant matters concerning investment in the Fund.

Class X 2021 NFTs are complimentary and created purely as collectibles, and not as investment vehicles, securities or substitutes for cryptocurrency. DCM makes no promise or guarantee that the NFTs have, or will in the future have, any monetary value in cash, fiat or cryptocurrency. Carbon offsets for the minting of Class X 2021 NFTs were purchased by DCM from Nori, INC. in an amount corresponding to the estimated carbon footprint associated with their creation.

The 2021 performance reported above reflects the performance achieved by a hypothetical $1,000 investment at the inception of the share class, without additions or withdrawals, with reinvestment of any distributions and profits, and net of applicable management and incentive fees and other fund expenses. Actual performance of an investor's account will vary depending on the timing of investment in the fund in relation to its profitability, computation of quarterly incentive fee based on net new profit (above a high-water mark), if any, and timing of any management or other fee waivers. Any estimated performance is presented net of estimated applicable fees and expenses for the period, and subject to adjustment.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1758742/Digital_Capital_Management_Logo_Logo.jpg

