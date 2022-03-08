VanEck ETFs N.V. - Agenda for the AGM 2022

Amsterdam, 8 March 2022

Agenda General Meeting of Shareholders of VanEck ETFs N.V. (the "Company") on 20 April 2022 at 11:00 am:

1, Opening

2. Discussion of the management report 2021

Response to questions

3. Discussion and adoption of the annual financial statement 2021(voting point)

It is proposed to adopt the annual financial statement 2021 as published on 20 April 2022

4. Appointment of the auditor (voting point)

For the audit of the financial statements of 2022 it is proposed to appoint Ernst & Young Accountants LLP.

5. Distribution of dividend (voting point)

It is proposed to pay out (gross) dividend for each Sub-fund in accordance with the dividend policy of the Company.

6. Granting of discharge to directors(voting point)

It is proposed to grant a discharge to the directors of the Company with regard to their management of the Company in the financial year 2021.

7. Any other business

8. Closing

The agenda can be downloaded via the website www.vaneck.com. The management report together with the annual financial statements for 2021 will be available for inspection at the office of the Company and can be requested free of charge from the manager of the company.

The management board

VanEck ETFs N.V.