Cleanroom Robots In Healthcare Market Worth $2.69 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cleanroom robots in healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 2.69 billion by 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2022 to 2030. The growing adoption of robots in cleanroom settings, product innovations catering to the market trends, and increased demand for robotic automation in pharmaceutical manufacturing are some of the key factors contributing to the market growth. Robots help in avoiding the risk of contamination in cleanrooms, especially during drug manufacturing procedures.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on type, the traditional industrial robots segment held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2021 as they are extensively used in large manufacturing processes that rely on continuous assembly lines. They are mainly used in the drug manufacturing processes.

Based on component, the robotic arms segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2021 as the robotic arms are essential for the seamless operations of the robots in cleanroom environments.

Based on end-use, the pharmaceuticals and medical devices segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the growing adoption by the manufacturing companies for contamination control.

The hospitals and diagnostics end-use segment is likely to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The cleanroom technology was used in the hospitals to control the spread of COVID-19.

In 2021, North America dominated the market in terms of revenue share owing to the growing adoption of robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions in the healthcare sector. In addition, a rise in COVID-19 cases in the region contributed to the market growth.

Read 90-page market research report, "Cleanroom Robots In Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Traditional Industrial Robots, Collaborative Robots), By Component (Robotic Arms, Motors), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Cleanroom Robots In Healthcare Market Growth & Trends

The collaborative robots type segment is likely to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the features such as rapid installation, cost savings, flexibility, and better safety around manufacturing units. The motors component segment is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years as the robots are attached to the motors and provide a working mechanism to the robots for smoother functioning.

In pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing settings, human operators are the source of contamination. As the risk of contamination is the most challenging factor, automated robots offer seamless operations by eliminating or decreasing manual interventions. The cleanroom technology proved to be useful while dealing with COVID-19 patients as it helped reduce the spread of the virus across the hospitals to a greater extent. Hospitals relied on cleanroom robots to protect the hospital staff.

In cleanroom settings, robots can perform repetitive tasks, enabling smoother operations without human intervention. The manufacturers in the cleanroom robots market are introducing innovative solutions to strengthen their market position. For instance, in February 2021, Epson Robots launched NuTec Tooling Systems, an architect of custom automation solutions to provide efficient, precise, and cost-effective robotics to the syringe manufacturing process. In November 2020, OEM in collaboration with the government agencies utilized a cost-effective procedure for manufacturing large quantities of syringes to fight COVID-19.

Cleanroom Robots In Healthcare Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cleanroom robots in healthcare market based on type, component, end-use, and region:

Cleanroom Robots In Healthcare Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Traditional Industrial Robots

Collaborative Robots

Cleanroom Robots In Healthcare Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Robotic Arms

End Effectors

Drives

Controllers

Sensors

Power Supply

Motors

Others

Cleanroom Robots In Healthcare End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Hospitals & Diagnostics

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices

Others

Cleanroom Robots In Healthcare Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea



Singapore

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Cleanroom Robots In Healthcare Market

ABB Ltd.

Denso Corporation

FANUC Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Aerotech, Inc.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation

Endoscopy Devices Market - The global endoscopy devices market size is expected to reach USD 81.0 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030. Growing adoption of minimally invasive endoscopic procedures by medical professionals to look into the esophagus, colon, and stomach and also its application to perform biopsies and sclerotherapy are some of the factors boosting the market growth. In addition, the increasing trend of adopting disposable endoscopes to reduce the chances of cross contaminations is also anticipated to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast years.

Surgical Robots Market- The global surgical robots market size is expected to reach USD 18.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2022 to 2030. Growing adoption of automated minimally invasive surgery and increasing awareness to use robotic procedures due to the potential benefits provided by these surgeries are the factors positively contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing penetration of international players in various geographies is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast years.

