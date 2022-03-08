Company's enzymatic DNA printing on demand technology recognized among top-ranked in the biotech category.

DNA Script, a world leader in Enzymatic DNA Synthesis (EDS) and DNA on demand, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022.

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole-ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

"We are honored to receive this award, as it validates the strength and importance of our vision," said Thomas Ybert, CEO and co-founder of DNA Script. "By creating an easy-to-use, automated benchtop DNA printer, we are democratizing access to synthetic DNA and empowering researchers through enzymatic synthesis technology to make biology truly programmable to accelerate the bio-revolution."

In June 2021, DNA Script unveiled the SYNTAX System, the first benchtop enzymatic DNA printer, giving labs of any size in-house, easy-to-use, custom synthesis capabilities. Enzymatic DNA Synthesis (EDS) is a greener, more sustainable approach than traditional phosphoramidite chemistry, a complex process that results in hazardous waste byproducts, which has led to the centralization of DNA synthesis through third-party service providers, and researchers waiting for deliveries of their oligos.

In the typical design-print-test-learn-repeat cycle of scientific research, delayed deliveries of synthetic DNA can extend the time to develop a new assay or interrogate a new gene of interest by weeks if not months. By enabling scientists to print DNA at the bench, on demand, the SYNTAX System accelerates workflows, resulting in shorter time-to-results and faster product-to-market.

"In addition to being the first company to commercialize enzymatic DNA synthesis, we are proud of our continuing contributions to potentially world-changing advances and visionary projects, including healthcare, public health and DNA data storage," continued Ybert. "As a leader in the development of enzymatic synthesis technology, DNA Script was selected to collaborate with the French Defense Innovation Agency on the development of on-demand diagnostics to address future pandemics. We are also working in separate collaborations with Moderna, GE Research, and Wellcome Leap to develop a deployable manufacturing platform to deliver pandemic prevention treatments, even to remote regions of the world."

In the area of DNA-based data storage, DNA Script has been working closely with the Broad Institute and Harvard University as part of the Molecular Encoding Consortium on an Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity's (IARPA) Molecular Information Storage (MIST) program to develop a DNA-based system for data storage. "We are confident DNA Script's SYNTAX System and EDS will help drive new discoveries in science, healthcare, public health, data storage, and many other vital global-impacting areas of life."

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26-27. The virtual, multiday summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company'sMost Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is FCMostInnovative.

About DNA Script

Founded in 2014, DNA Script is a pioneering life sciences technology company developing a new, faster, more powerful and versatile way to design and manufacture nucleic acids. The company has developed an alternative to traditional DNA synthesis called Enzymatic DNA Synthesis, or EDS, allowing this technology to be accessible to labs with the first benchtop enzymatic synthesis instrument, the SYNTAX System. By putting DNA synthesis back in the lab, DNA Script aims to transform life sciences research through innovative technology that gives researchers unprecedented control and autonomy. www.dnascript.com

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005416/en/

Contacts:

DNA Script Contact

Joleen Rau

Corporate Communications

joleen.rau@dnascript.co

publicrelations@dnascript.co

Press contact in the US

The Seismic Collaborative

Valerie Enes

408-497-8568

valerie@teamseismic.com

Press contact in Europe

ALIZE RP

Caroline Carmagnol

+33 6 64 18 99 59

dnascript@alizerp.com