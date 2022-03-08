Ratings agency ICRA has estimated Indian green hydrogen will cost that much if produced at sites featuring clean energy generation capacity and electrolyzers. That is between 50 US cents and a dollar per kilogram cheaper than in locations where the two systems are not co-located, with the saving possible due to a reduction in open-access, intra-state grid charges.From pv magazine India. US-owned Indian ratings agency ICRA has estimated green hydrogen can be produced for $5 per kilogram at Indian sites where renewables generation capacity and electrolyzers are co-located. A study, by Gurgaon-based ...

