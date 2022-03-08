Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2022) - Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. (CSE: TIDL) ("Tiidal Gaming" or the "Company"), a leading esports and gaming platform company, is pleased to announce that Sportsflare, a wholly-owned division of Tiidal Gaming, has launched the first-of-its-kind player proposition ("prop") markets for Dota 2 on its platform.

Player prop markets allow bettors to wager on certain outcomes that are determined by the performance of individual players during a game.

Sportsflare will be the first odds provider to deliver player prop markets for Dota 2, an immensely popular esports title. This offering for Dota 2 is currently not available on any bookmaker and to date, there are no platform providers that provide it as part of their core product offering. With accurate and reliable data sources for player settlement, combining automation with 24/7 supervision and content review, Sportsflare already offers the most comprehensive CS:GO player prop coverage based on the number of available matches and markets in the industry. As a result, the new offering enables Sportsflare to deliver an extensive suite of player prop markets.

Overview of Sportsflare's Player Prop Markets for Dota 2

Betting options: Player kills over/under on every map

Available for Tier 1 Dota 2 games within major esports competitions

Over 3,000 fixtures covered per year

The player prop markets for Dota 2 along with CS:GO will be charged based on an artificial intelligence (AI) driven pricing model to enhance returns on each bet placed. This offering will be provided in pre-match markets and Sportsflare's esports Betbuilder, which allows player props to be combined with other Dota 2 prop bets, creating unique and engaging bet slips. The Dota 2 player prop markets will be available for all sportsbooks that license Sportsflare's data.

Market Statistics

Fixed-odds betting, which includes proposition wagering, held the largest revenue share within the global sports betting industry in 2020, generating over US$16.75 billion.1 In addition, prop bets are increasing in popularity within U.S. sportsbooks as well as Canadian lottery companies, especially since the legalization of single-event sports betting in Canada.2

Given the market opportunity for prop wagering, the addition of player prop markets for Dota 2 to the Company's technology platform, highlights Sportsflare's commitment to offer a wider selection of esports betting solutions, which includes products that have seen success in traditional sports. Tiidal Gaming will continue to develop new innovative gaming solutions through Sportsflare to offer more competitive gambling offerings.

"The new player prop markets for Dota 2 gives us a first-mover advantage in the esports space as there are currently no sportsbooks or platform providers that offer this product," said Max Polaczuk, Chief Technology Officer of Tiidal Gaming. "Prop betting has been successful in traditional sports where fans follow players as much as they follow their favourite teams. We believe that the esports industry is no different and by providing player prop wagering for leading esports titles, we will be able to offer esports fans to bet on specific outcomes revolving around the players they follow. Moving forward, we will continue to offer additional product offerings that will improve the betting experience and subsequently boost betting activity by a significant margin."

About Tiidal Gaming

Tiidal Gaming is a leading media and technology platform enabling next generation engagement in esports and gaming. We are positioned at the intersection of gaming, media, and betting and enable our partners to create positive, engaging, and immersive fan and consumer experiences through our industry-leading media and technology offerings. With deep industry roots and expertise, Tiidal is focused on the next generation of fan and consumer and building the future of game-based entertainment. For more information, please visit www.tiidal.gg.

For more information, please contact:

Tom Hearne

Chief Executive Officer, Tiidal Gaming

e: tom@tiidal.gg

t: 416-560-0528

Investor Relations

e: ir@tiidal.gg

t: 905-510-7636

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of management of the Company with respect to performance, business and future events. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/sports-betting-market-report https://www.thestar.com/sports/sports-betting/2022/01/21/in-game-betting-becoming-more-of-a-favourite-among-gamblers.html

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115906