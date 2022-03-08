

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's export rose more than expected in February, figures from the Ministry of Finance showed on Tuesday.



Exports grew 34.8 percent year-on-year in February, following a 16.7 percent rise in January. Economists had forecast shipments to rise 15.5 percent.



Exports of parts of electronic product, information, communication and audio-video products, base metals, plastics & rubber, and machinery increased in February.



Imports rose 35.3 percent annually in February, after a 24.5 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had expected a 19.65 percent increase.



The trade surplus totaled US$5.81 billion in February. Economists had expected a surplus of US$4.33 billion.







