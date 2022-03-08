International Business Machines Corp - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
London, March 8
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 2021 ANNUAL REPORT AND
IBM NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING AND PROXY STATEMENT
Armonk, N.Y., March 8, 2022 -- A copy of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. These documents can be accessed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Contact:
IBM
Timothy Davidson, 914-844-7847
tfdavids@us.ibm.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95470/ibm_logo.jpg
IBM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de