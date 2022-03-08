Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.03.2022

WKN: 851399 ISIN: US4592001014 
Tradegate
08.03.22
13:12 Uhr
115,95 Euro
-0,05
-0,04 %
08.03.2022 | 13:27
International Business Machines Corp - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, March 8

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 2021 ANNUAL REPORT AND

IBM NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING AND PROXY STATEMENT

Armonk, N.Y., March 8, 2022 -- A copy of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. These documents can be accessed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact:
IBM
Timothy Davidson, 914-844-7847
tfdavids@us.ibm.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95470/ibm_logo.jpg


