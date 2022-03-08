Anzeige
GGL Resources Corp. Showcases Its Camp Scale Gold Point Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / GGL Resources Corp. (TSXV:GGL) ("GGL" or the "Company") showcases its recently consolidated Gold Point Project in the Walker Lane trend of Nevada, and describes plans for exploration in 2022.

"GGL's exploration activities are targeting a multimillion-ounce gold camp with exceptional metallurgy," states Doug Eaton, CEO. Click here to watch the video presentation.

About GGL Resources Corp.

GGL is a seasoned, Canadian-based junior exploration company, focused on the exploration and advancement of under evaluated mineral assets in politically stable, mining friendly jurisdictions. The Company has recently acquired an option on the Gold Point project in the prolific Walker Lane Trend, Nevada, which consolidated numerous gold-silver veins, four of which were past producing high-grade mines. The Company also holds the McConnell gold-copper project located 22 kilometers southeast of the Kemess Mine in north-central BC, and promising diamond exploration projects in Nunavut and the Lac de Gras diamond district of the Northwest Territories. Lac de Gras is home to Canada's first two diamond mines, the world class Diavik and Ekati mines discovered in the 1990s. GGL also holds diamond royalties on mineral leases near the Gahcho Kué diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"W. Douglas Eaton"
Doug Eaton
CEO and Director

For further information concerning GGL Resources Corp. or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.gglresourcescorp.com or contact:

Investor Inquiries

Richard Drechsler

Corporate Communications

Tel: (604) 687-2522

NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522

rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com

Corporate Information

Linda Knight

Corporate Secretary

Tel: (604) 688-0546

info@gglresourcescorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: GGL Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691951/GGL-Resources-Corp-Showcases-Its-Camp-Scale-Gold-Point-Project-Nevada

