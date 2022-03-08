PRFoods: Completion of the Tansfer of the Shares of Heimon Kala Oy

The preconditions for the completion of the transaction set forth in the agreement on the transfer of 100% of the shares of Heimon Kala Oy entered into between AS PRFoods subsidiary Saaremere Kala AS and Nordic Fish Oy on 09.02.2022 have been fulfilled by Saaremere Kala AS and the sale of shares transaction has been therefore completed, ie Heimon Kala Oy the shares have been transferred to Nordic Fish Oy. The mentioned preconditions were set out in the stock exchange announcement of AS PRFoods on 10.02.2022 regarding the conclusion of the contract of the sale of Heimon Kala Oy shares.

