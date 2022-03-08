Q4 performance also reflects strong growth as new clients sign on to Digital River's ecosystem of global expertise

Digital River, an experienced global commerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, announced today a strong finish for Q4 2021. The company reported an increase of 142% year over year (YoY) in deals closing in Q4 2021 over Q4 2020. For the year, Digital River signed 62.5% more clients YoY in 2021 than in 2020. Digital River is positioned for continued growth in 2022 with a newly expanded cross-border offering that allows clients to ship from 249 markets worldwide using their existing supply chain or Digital River's newly expanded logistics network.

Following a strategic pivot in late 2019 from its full-stack offering to an agile, API-based provider of Global Seller Services, Digital River has built an ecosystem of strategic commerce partners so brands can quickly scale their global presence and increase revenue with a single integration. With its Merchant of Record business model, Digital River takes on the critical and complex work of payments, taxes, ever-changing compliance, fraud mitigation and logistics. With Digital River's ever-expanding ecosystem, brands can sell worldwide, whether its B2C or B2B, physical or digital products, local or cross-border.

"Brands need to have a digital strategy in order to grow in 2022," said Digital River CEO Adam Coyle. "For most companies, it's just not time or cost-efficient to build the expertise in-house to take on the complexities of global selling. Our experience, technology and partnerships provide brands with the foundation they need to expand their global footprint and grow their revenue."

Digital River is also proud to be an elite partner with BigCommerce. Among Digital River's new clients on the platform is 512 Audio, a Warm Audio brand. 512 Audio launched ecommerce stores to take advantage of Digital River's Global Seller Services.

Additional new Q4 clients for Digital River include

Trespass One of the UK's most successful outdoor clothing and sporting goods retailers is using Digital River's Global Seller Services to handle the increasing complexity of global ecommerce.

TSPlus This fast-growing provider of remote access and application delivery software for IT professionals is using Digital River's MyCommerce solution to expand globally.

NEXT-SYSTEM This is an exciting company providing a high-precision AI pose estimation engine used in sports biometrics, medical care, manufacturing and crime prevention/security. NEXT-SYSTEM is using Digital River to help expand its business by optimizing payment options and streamlining checkout for shoppers.

Commitment to clients

Part of Digital River's mission is to help existing clients continue to grow. In Q4 2021, Digital River launched 10 new businesses, offered seven new payment methods, facilitated two customer migrations, and helped four clients expand regionally. Of note, Digital River's client Trend Micro undertook an expansion in the Middle East, with new stores in:

Israel

Kuwait

Oman

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

South Africa

Solution Center

Digital River seeks to empower clients with information and solutions at every turn. Available now on digitalriver.com is the Solution Center, where clients can quickly submit requests, chat with customer operations agents, find system status, access reporting, knowledge articles, product documentation, release notes and other resources. The newly deployed portal enhances Digital River's customer operations offering, giving clients timely assistance, solutions, and service 24/7/365.

Commitment to Employees

Digital River is committed to the well-being of its employees. The company was honored in 2021 with two awards that acknowledge our continuing efforts to create and support a positive work culture. Those awards are:

Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence award for Work Life Flexibility. This award is based on employee feedback from an anonymous, third-party engagement survey.

2021 Regional Top Workplace as designated by the Star Tribune. The award recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction.

About Digital River

With more than 25 years' experience, Digital River has mastered global commerce. An industry disrupter from the start, our Global Seller Services simplify global commerce expansion, enabling companies of all sizes to grow their revenue in 249 markets worldwide. Using our flexible APIs that combine payments, tax, fraud, compliance and logistics into a single integrated solution, brands increase conversions, turning browsers into buyers across the world or around the corner. The chosen partner of thousands of brands across the Americas, Europe and Asia, Digital River is global commerce simplified.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details, visit DigitalRiver.com.

