- Ms. Beesley Brings Over 25 Years' Experience Launching New Therapeutics -

Dermavant Sciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics in immuno-dermatology, today announced the appointment of Nancy Beesley to its Board of Directors. Nancy joins Dermavant with over 25 years of experience in commercializing and branding therapeutics for the treatment of various dermatological, ophthalmic, and neurological conditions and rare diseases.

"Nancy is an esteemed member of the pharmaceutical community who has dedicated her career to the dynamic and successful launches of a number of novel therapeutics, spanning multiple disease verticals and indications," said Todd Zavodnick, Chief Executive Officer of Dermavant. "I believe Nancy will be an invaluable resource to Dermavant as we finalize our commercialization efforts ahead of a potential FDA approval of tapinarof for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults in the second quarter of 2022."

"I am delighted to be joining Dermavant at such a pivotal time in the company's history," said Nancy Beesley. "The results that tapinarof has shown in Dermavant's clinical studies point to a potentially bright future for the novel, once-daily, topical psoriasis treatment in adults, subject to FDA approval. In addition, Todd has assembled a world-class team at Dermavant to not only drive innovation in immuno-dermatology, but to bring new therapeutic treatments to the underserved patient populations who need them."

Nancy serves as President and Co-Founder of HCB Health, a full-service healthcare marketing agency. At HCB, Nancy has worked on various campaigns in disease spaces such as dermatology, aesthetics, wound care, rare disease, ophthalmology, and neurology, helping to launch more than 70 products. Prior to HCB Health, Nancy served as Partner and Chief Strategy Officer at The Olson Group. She began her career at Girgenti Hughes Butler McDowell (Ogilvy Healthworld), working on pharmaceutical and drug-in-device therapies within the respiratory and cardiovascular spheres. Nancy has been named one of Pharma Voice's Top 100 Most Inspiring People in Healthcare. She has also been included in Austin's "Women to Watch" list, and in Med Ad News' Agency of the Year awards.

Nancy holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Loyola University, is a member of The University of Texas Center for Health Communications Advisory Council and is a member of both the HBA and OWL.

About Dermavant

Dermavant Sciences, a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics in immuno-dermatology. Dermavant's focus is to develop therapies that have the potential to address high unmet medical needs while driving greater efficiency in research and clinical development. The company's robust medical dermatology pipeline includes both late-stage and earlier-stage-development product candidates the company believes could address important immuno-dermatological conditions, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, primary focal hyperhidrosis, and acne. Tapinarof is a novel, therapeutic aryl hydrocarbon receptor modulating agent, in development as a once-daily, steroid-free and cosmetically elegant topical cream for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, which affect approximately 8 million and 26 million people in the United States, respectively. The company has reported positive Phase 3 results for tapinarof cream in adult patients with plaque psoriasis. For more information, please visit www.dermavant.com, and follow us on Twitter (@dermavant) and LinkedIn (Dermavant Sciences).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005199/en/

Contacts:

Gilmartin:

Laurence Watts

Managing Director

laurence@gilmartinir.com

619-916-7620

dna Communications:

Angela Salerno-Robin

Senior Vice President, Media Relations, Healthcare

ASalerno-Robin@dna-comms.com

212-445-8219