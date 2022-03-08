Vanilla is a Gold Channel Partner and 2021 Channel Partner of the Year of class-leading, cloud-based IFS Applications.

Leading advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) continues to pinpoint strategic combinations in the digital advisory space with the acquisition of Vanilla, a technology consulting firm that specializes in the sales, implementation and support of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. The effective date of the acquisition is May 1.

The move benefits growing companies from manufacturers and service industries to engineering and construction looking to transform their critical business processes. Adopting digital ERP systems is a smart solution that enables seamless customer service, integrates information systems and, ultimately, drives financial results.

Vanilla's specialty is IFS Cloud, a single product that delivers class-leading solutions across Service Management, Enterprise Resource Planning and Enterprise Asset Management. Vanilla is an IFS Gold Channel Partner and the 2021 Channel Partner of the Year.

"In one move, we become a key partner of IFS, one of the leading enterprise resource management systems in its class," said Angela MacPhee, managing partner of consulting for Baker Tilly. "Vanilla's incredible talent and market reputation expands the solution possibilities for Baker Tilly clients and vice versa."

This acquisition delivers a complete package for businesses. With Vanilla's deep specialization in IFS and ERP, its addition to the Baker Tilly Digital practice connects Vanilla to a diverse group of digital-first capabilities. This digital synergy is further bolstered by Baker Tilly's robust knowledge in the very industries Vanilla serves.

"We can offer our clients so much more, now with Baker Tilly's resources and scale," said Andy Bell, director and co-founder of Vanilla. "With the firm's mission and strategy, we recognized instantly what the two of us could build together."

Vanilla is headquartered in the United Kingdom, a hub for financial and professional services and a magnet for professionals from around the world. This acquisition ingrains Baker Tilly deeper into this market and adds digital advisory services to its local capabilities.

About Baker Tilly US, LLP (bakertilly.com)

Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a leading advisory CPA firm, providing clients with a genuine coast-to-coast and global advantage in major regions of the U.S. and in many of the world's leading financial centers New York, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago. Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 148 territories, with 38,000 professionals and a combined worldwide revenue of $4.3 billion. Visit bakertilly.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Vanilla (vanilla.tech)

Vanilla is a specialist ERP consulting firm with offices in the UK, USA and Sri Lanka and customers across North America, Europe and the Middle East. Vanilla specialises in the implementation, support and improvement of business solutions using IFS Applications ERP. Vanilla's head office is located in Brigg, North Lincolnshire, UK.

