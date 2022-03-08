Company to host an investor update call via Zoom this Thursday at 11:00 a.m. ET

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2022) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a cultivator and distributor of CBD and cannabis flower and a manufacturer of CBD oil and unique CBD products sold in Switzerland and throughout Europe, is pleased to announce Paul Gurney has been named as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the company with immediate effect from Marcel Gamma, who has been acting Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Gurney has more than 15 years of capital markets experience, including over a decade as a Managing Director on the Bank of Montreal's (BMO) equity desk in London, U.K. BMO is a top ten bank in North America, with a thriving capital markets business. For the past four years, Gurney has led BMO's efforts in the cannabis space in Europe. Prior to BMO, he spent seven years as a senior salesperson at IBM.

"After an exhaustive executive search, we feel Paul is the right leader for CBD of Denver" said the Board Executive Search Committee. "Paul's deep knowledge of capital markets, combined with his sales experience, leadership and efforts raising money for the cannabis sector, make him the perfect fit for CBD of Denver as the company pivots towards cannabis 3.0 "

"I am ecstatic to be joining the CBD of Denver team" said Paul Gurney. "I believe the cannabis sector in Europe is on the cusp of a breakout and it's great to be a part of this seminal moment. The past has seen many false starts and misallocation of capital in the sector. As the industry continues to undergo consolidation and restructuring, I believe CBD of Denver is well positioned to be not only the champion of the Swiss cannabis industry, but also the rest of Europe. "

Previously, Paul Gurney was a Managing Director at BMO Capital Markets in London, UK, leading BMO's coverage of large institutional equity clients in Europe and Asia Pacific. Paul has 15 years of capital markets experience, researching companies, syndicating transactions, structuring deals, and providing value-added advice to institutional and corporate clients across multiple sectors. In early 2018, BMO became the first major bank to underwrite the cannabis sector, leading a US$175m equity financing for the world's largest cannabis company, Canopy Growth. Paul has been closely involved in the sector in Europe ever since, helping raise US$153m for Tilray's IPO, the first ever NASDAQ listed cannabis company.

Gurney received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Western Ontario and an MBA from the University of Toronto.

Investor Conference Call

The Company will host an investor update call via Zoom this Thursday, March 10, at 11:00 a.m. ET. To participate in the event, visit the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83295555751?pwd=bFhUcWMyNHZoT3J1UFlGTWpwaXBUUT09

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) a full-line Cultivator, Distributor of CBD and Cannabis flower and a producer of a full line of CBD oil and unique products sold in Switzerland and throughout Europe. CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders and is driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Through our Rockflowr brands we have built a very strong European customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

