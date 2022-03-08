Anzeige
ABI Research: Audio Analytics, Ericsson, NetSuite Among the 36 Leading Companies to Know in 2022

ABI Research releases its 2022 Competitive Ranking roundup

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABI Research analysts around the globe are constantly collecting data and information from technology providers, partners, and end users. The results are routinely published in Competitive Ranking reports, which offer comprehensive insight into different markets, assessing companies' implementation and innovation strategies. Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research summarized the results of eight recent Competitive Rankings in the just released whitepaper, 36 Leading Technology Companies to Know in 2022.

ABI 2021 Logo

The technology landscape is constantly changing, with new solutions, new products, and new players emerging every day. "This continuous state of flux can prove challenging-both for technology companies trying to understand how they stack up to their competition and for companies looking for the best technology providers. Our Competitive Rankings offer unparalleled insight into a company's performance and standing in comparison to its competitors and are proving to be an invaluable tool for our clients," explains Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research.

The overall leaders are:

  • Audio Analytics - Deep Learning-Based Sound Processing
  • AutoStore - Micro-Fulfillment Automated Storage and Retrieval System Vendors
  • Device Authority - IoT Device Identity Lifecycle Management
  • Ericsson - Massive MIMO Platforms
  • NetSuite - Warehouse Management Platforms
  • Nokia - Open RAN Platforms
  • PTC - Enterprise Augmented Reality Platforms
  • VMware - 5G Telco Cloud-Native Platforms

For a full look at all the leaders, top innovators, and top implementors, download the whitepaper, 36 Leading Technology Companies to Know in 2022.

About ABI Research
ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research???????????,?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:
Global
Deborah Petrara
Tel: +1.516.624.2558
pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471031/ABI_Research_Logo.jpg

