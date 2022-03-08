

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. trade data for January is due at 8:30 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the euro, it was up against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 115.72 against the yen, 1.0888 against the euro, 1.3085 against the pound and 0.9287 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de