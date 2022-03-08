

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Tuesday, Statistics Canada will release Canada trade data for January. Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the euro and the aussie, it rose against the yen. Against the greenback, it fell.



The loonie was worth 1.3993 against the euro, 0.9349 against the aussie, 1.2843 against the greenback and 90.13 against the yen at 8:25 am ET.







