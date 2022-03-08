NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: EqD Test - Corporate Actions (58/22)

To simulate Corporate Actions adjustments in EqD test, Nasdaq will run the following Corporate Action with the specified date: Ex-date: March 10, 2022 Underlying: SCAB Corporate action: Extra + ordinary dividend Conditions: Ordinary dividend of SEK 2.25 per share and an extraordinary dividend of SEK 1.00. For contact information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1049373