Dienstag, 08.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien

08.03.2022
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: EqD Test - Corporate Actions (58/22)

To simulate Corporate Actions adjustments in EqD test, Nasdaq will run the
following Corporate Action with the specified date: 

Ex-date: March 10, 2022

Underlying: SCAB

Corporate action: Extra + ordinary dividend

Conditions: Ordinary dividend of SEK 2.25 per share and an extraordinary
dividend of SEK 1.00. 

For contact information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1049373
