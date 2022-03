CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada has released Canada trade data for January at 8:30 am ET Tuesday. After the data, the loonie changed little against its major counterparts.



The loonie was trading at 1.3984 against the euro, 0.9345 against the aussie, 1.2835 against the greenback and 90.19 against the yen around 8:32 am ET.







