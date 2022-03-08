

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) has received an acknowledgement letter of a Clinical Trial Notification from the Australian Government Department of Health Therapeutic Goods Administration for a pilot study of SLS-005 for the treatment of patients with Alzheimer's disease. Also, Seelos received authorization to conduct a separate open-label basket study in Australia to evaluate the effectiveness of SLS-005 in participants with selected neurodegenerative diseases including Huntington's disease.



SLS-005 is a low molecular weight disaccharide that crosses the blood brain barrier and is thought to stabilize proteins and activate autophagy through the activation of Transcription Factor EB, a key factor in lysosomal and autophagy gene expression.







