Cleaning Services Market Size to Reach USD 111,498.8 Million by 2030 at CAGR 6.5% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cleaning Services Market is Segmented by Type (Window Cleaning, Vacuuming, Floor Care, Maid Services, Carpet & Upholstery, and Other Services), and End Use (Commercial and Residential. The report covers global opportunity analysis, regional outlook, growth potential, industry forecast from 2021 to 2030.

The global cleaning services market size was valued at USD 55,715.0 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 111,498.8 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. The floor care segment was the highest contributor to the market, with USD 12,293.8 Million in 2020, and is estimated to reach USD 22,820.2 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Cleaning Services Market Are:

The cleaning services market is growing as people become more aware of workplace hygiene and are concerned about workplace sustainability and employee well-being. The recent covid -19 outbreak is also expected to boost the cleaning services market's growth.

Cleaning service acceptance has improved as a result of the economic recovery, which has increased discretionary income, and the rise in dual-income households, which has aided the Cleaning service market expansion. Furthermore, demand for various cleaning services is expected to increase as the commercial sector expands and real estate investment increases.

Get your sample today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-0G78/Cleaning_Services_Market

Trends Influencing The Growth Of Cleaning Services Market:

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, household cleanliness has become mandatory. Due to health restrictions and a growing awareness of wellness, house cleaning services are now required, this, in turn, is driving the growth of the cleaning services market. Furthermore, the governments of a number of countries have issued a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines that businesses must follow in order to reduce the risk of new waves of the current pandemic. Commercial and industrial businesses must adhere to the guidelines not only to ensure the safety of their employees but also to avoid legal repercussions.

The use of technological innovation to bring in a slew of automated cleaning devices is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the cleaning service market growth. Low-noise vacuum cleaners and floor cleaners provide improved cleaning efficiency. Other possibilities include the use of environmentally friendly cleaning products and specialized services such as cleaning and event cleanup.

Furthermore, the cleaning services market has benefited from rapid urbanization. The cleaning services market is influenced by many governmental garbage management operations, such as mobile applications for smart cities. As public awareness of the benefits of a green and healthy environment grows, the market for cleaning services is likely to expand.

However, there are some constraints, such as increased labor costs and intense competition due to the easy availability of substitute technologies. To combat the spread of the pandemic, consumers are performing all household tasks such as cleaning and washing by themselves.

Browse the Table of Contents and List of figures at: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Manu-0G78/cleaning-services

Cleaning Services Market Share Analysis:

Based on type, In 2020, the floor care segment was the most popular, and it is expected to continue to be so throughout the forecast period. The rising demand for high-end cleaning products is responsible for this segment's growth. Furthermore, the segment's market is growing due to the rising demand for cleanliness in offices and homes.

Based on end-users, In 2020, the commercial segment held the majority of the market share, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. The rise in the number of commercial properties such as offices, hospitals, and clubs, among others, can be attributed to this segment's growth in the cleaning services market.

Based on region, In 2020, North America remained the leading region in the cleaning services market, and it is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. In terms of revenue share, the United States was the most dominant country in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 7.4% over the forecast period.

Report Customization Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/ALLI-Manu-0G78/Cleaning_Services_Market

Key Market Players

ABM Industries Inc.

The Service Master Company, LLC

CleanNet

Anago Cleaning Systems

Aramark Corporation

Sodexo

Jani-King Inc.

Stanley Steemer International, Inc.

ChemDry

Pritchard Industries Inc.

Other players in the value chain include

BONUS Building Care

Red Coats

UGL Unicco Services

Vanguard

Jan-Pro International

Clean First Time

Compass Group Plc

Duraclean International Inc.

Harvard Maintenance Inc.

Steamatic Inc.

Stratus Building Solutions

Temko Service Industries Inc.

Mothers House Cleaning

Chapter Cost Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/ALLI-Manu-0G78/Cleaning_Services_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-0G78&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The cleanroom consumables market was valued at USD 3688.38 Million in 2020, and it is anticipated to reach USD 6658.35 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of about 5.40% during the forecast period (2021 to 2030).

- The global Contract Cleaning Services market size is projected to reach USD 354910 Million by 2028, from USD 264740 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2022-2028.

- The global House Cleaning & Maid Service market size is projected to reach USD 443290 Million by 2028, from USD 347420 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2022-2028.

- The global Window Cleaning Robot market size is estimated to be worth USD 63 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 109.6 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.6% during the review period.

- The global Tank Cleaning Service market size is projected to reach USD 630.7 Million by 2027, from USD 512.8 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Modular Cleanroom market size is estimated to be worth USD 581.6 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 843.8 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.4% during the review period.

- The global Cleanroom Apparel market size is estimated to be worth USD 460.6 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 586.2 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.1% during the review period.

- Global House Cleaning Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Luxury Cleaning Market Research Report 2022

- Global Cleaning Services Software Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Aircraft Interior Cleaning Services Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Cleanroom Technologies Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Cleaning Cloths Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Cleanroom Face Masks Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Industrial Cleaning Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

To see the full list of related reports on the Cleaning Services

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg