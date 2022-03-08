OCEARCH is a global non-profit conducting unprecedented research on sharks that will be supported by The Gummy Project's initial product line of shark gummies

The Company's keystone species* strategy is designed to engage consumers and deliver tangible conservation outcomes

Partnership with OCEARCH will deliver education and consumer engagement content, while delivering data to manage threatened shark populations

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2022) - Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has established a partnership with OCEARCH, a global non-profit organization conducting unprecedented research on shark populations in order to accelerate the ocean's return to balance and abundance.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have established this significant partnership with OCEARCH (www.ocearch.org), and the previously announced 'Bee Conservancy (www.thebeeconservancy.org),' both of which are essential to the Gummy Project's "Keystone" species strategy, helping to raise awareness of endangered "Keystone" species that are crucial to the planet's ecosystems," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, CEO of the Company "The Gummy Project is purpose driven, supporting endangered, "Keystone" species, one gummy at a time - and by doing so, we are supporting some of the world's most important ecosystems while providing a healthier and more sustainable alternative to the typical sugar-packed gummy - and very importantly, engaging consumers with a feel-good marketing strategy."

OCEARCH - Gummy Project Partnership Highlights

OCEARCH generated 14.3 Billion impressions in 2020

As an OCEARCH partner, The Gummy Project will have the ability to generate authentic content for social media, and earned media channels to support the brand along with event participation

The agreement between OCEARCH and The Gummy Project has an initial 2-year term

The Gummy Project will donate 7% of net sales of shark gummies to OCEARCH, with minimum guaranteed annual donations equal to $20,000 USD for the first year and $30,000 USD for the second year

"All of us at OCEARCH are excited to be partnering with The Gummy Project who be will launching better-for-you gummy products while educating consumers and the general public about the significance of sharks as an endangered "Keystone" species. The Gummy Project's support will aid OCEARCH's mission to ensure that the shark population is healthy today while building a healthy planet for tomorrow," said Chris Fischer, OCEARCH Founder and Expedition Leader.

About OCEARCH

OCEARCH is a global non-profit organization conducting unprecedented research on our ocean's giants in order to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean. Our mission is to accelerate the ocean's return to balance and abundance through fearless innovations in critical scientific research, education, outreach, and policy using unique collaborations of individuals and organizations in the U.S and abroad. OCEARCH is recognized as a world leader in generating scientific data related to tracking (telemetry), and biological studies of keystone marine species such as great white sharks, tiger sharks, and more. OCEARCH provides a free open-sourced Shark Tracking service and app that allows scientists, educators, and fans alike to learn about the never before documented movements of our ocean's animals. OCEARCH has embarked on 43 research expeditions. Learn more at OCEARCH.ORG

* About Keystone Species2

"A keystone species-which can be any organism, from animals and plants to bacteria and fungi-is the glue that holds a habitat together. It may not be the largest or most plentiful species in an ecological community, but if a keystone is removed, it sets off a chain of events that turns the structure and biodiversity of its habitat into something very different. Although all of an ecosystem's many components are intricately linked, these are the living things that play a pivotal role in how their ecosystem functions.

Keystone species maintain the local biodiversity of an ecosystem, influencing the abundance and type of other species in a habitat. They are nearly always a critical component of the local food web. One of the defining characteristics of a keystone species is that it fills a critical ecological role that no other species can. Without its keystone species, an entire ecosystem would radically change-or cease to exist altogether. It's important to note that a species' role can change from one ecosystem to the next, and a species that is considered a keystone in one environment may not be considered the same in another."

