Since our initiating report on BLLG, the Company has made further strides to advance its flagship Dome Mountain Gold Project, in which it now owns a 100% interest (as of July 2021). As we highlighted in our first report on the Company, BLLG is one of few juniors that have realistic near-term cash flow sources (in the form of existing material stockpiles) whilst also exploring projects with substantial development prospects. BLLG has realized the following major milestones since our initiating report:

Completed an almost 20,000-meter drilling campaign in 2021, that aided in the release of an updated resource estimate at Dome Mountain that expanded the existing resource.

Signaled the near-term commencement of a new 20,000-meter drilling campaign, which we believe would advance Dome Mountain to a future resource update.

Initiated shipments of stockpile material from Dome Mountain to its toll milling partner NIM, which has begun shipments of concentrate.

Off the back of these significant developments, we believe that BLLG will continue to pursue aggressive exploration at Dome Mountain, which it may be capable of partially funding with sales of stockpile concentrate. This creates a value accretive effect where activity can to some extent be funded organically, as opposed to requiring purely external equity financings which are typically dilutive to the shareholder base.

About Blue Lagoon Resources

Blue Lagoon Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on its high-grade gold project - the past producing Dome Mountain Mine. The drive to mine site can be accessed all year and is just a short 50-minute drive from the town of Smithers, located in northwestern British Columbia.

