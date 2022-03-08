Biotricity, Inc.: Biotricity Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022

Leader in early-detection cardiac diagnostics monitoring solutions joins the ranks of Canva, Microsoft, SpaceX, and more

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. Biotricity was also highlighted as #1 in this year's Medical Devices category.

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole-ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Biotricity Founder and CEO, commented, "Our focus at Biotricity has always been healthcare innovation with an emphasis on helping both patients and physicians. Developing and commercializing products that can potentially revolutionize and streamline a fragmented and underserved cardiac diagnostics space is our passion. We've developed a suite of products to transform the entire landscape by empowering patients, reducing care costs and improving patient outcomes. As such, we are both honored and delighted to receive this recognition from one of the world's most prestigious media brands, Fast Company."

Fast Company's recognition of Biotricity's innovation follows two major breakthroughs:

The launch of Bioheart, a consumer wearable heart health solution. Bioheart is a first-of-its-kind heart monitor, empowering both individuals and physicians by providing long-term data and lifestyle insights for effective heart health management. Up until now, personal heart devices and watches can only record ECG data for short periods of time through manual intervention. Bioheart automatically and continuously records ECG data, while worn, for hours, days, and even months. Now, individuals have access to their 24/7 ECG data on demand. Bioheart transforms the personal cardiac lifestyle landscape, making long term heart insights a possibility for the first time.

FDA clearance of Biotres, an innovative holter solution. Biotres is a compact 3 channel wireless wearable holter device for doctors and hospitals to use for cardiac diagnostics. Biotres disrupts a market in desperate need of innovation by streamlining an otherwise long and arduous cardiac monitoring process. Its three-lead patch device for continuous recording of ECG heart data and remote data uploading provides a considerably faster diagnosis by reducing report turnaround time from 2 to 3 weeks to days.

While Biotricity's Bioflux real-time active monitoring device has been the Company's flagship product, Bioheart and Biotres have potentially ushered in a new era for Biotricity as the go-to company for all things involving cardiac diagnostics and disease management. Collectively, these solutions offer complete cardiac services from diagnostics to treatment to care management, supporting the entire patient journey while better enabling physicians.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26-27. The virtual, multiday summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is FCMostInnovative.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

