BEIJING, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An infographic from chinadaily.com.cn on how China will further boost economic and trade cooperation in 2022.

Higher-standard opening-up and stable growth in foreign trade, investment are among the government's goals for 2022. Check this infographic for more from the latest government work report.

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1762024/1.pdf