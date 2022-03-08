

REUTLINGEN (dpa-AFX) - Manz AG said it will not achieve its earnings forecast as well as revenue target for the 2021 financial year due to one-time effect.



As a continuation of the business relationship with the Chinese customer Chongqing Shenhua Thin Film Solar Technology remains uncertain, Manz Board has decided in the course of preparing the consolidated financial statements, to make impairments of 21.6 million euros on goodwill and a brand name in the financial statements for the 2021 financial year. The resulting non-cash one-time effect is attributable to acquisitions made prior to the 2012 financial year.



On a preliminary basis, revenues for financial year 2021 will amount to 227.6 million euros compared to 236.8 million euros in 2020. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) will amount to 18.9 million euros compared to 19.4 million euros in 2020.



For financial year 2022, the company expects a significant increase in revenues in the mid double-digit percentage range, an EBIT margin in the low to mid positive single-digit percentage range, and an EBITDA margin in the mid to upper positive single-digit percentage range.



Manz said it will publish the preliminary key financial figures at segment level on March 10. The company will publish the complete financial report for the 2021 financial year on March 31, 2022.







