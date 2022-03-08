Anzeige
08.03.2022 | 15:27
chinadaily.com.cn: Drawing 2022 blueprint in one line

BEIJING, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An infographic from chinadaily.com.cn on China's blueprint for government work in 2022.

On March 5, Premier Li Keqiang delivered a government work report on behalf of the State Council at the opening meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress. The report consists of what the Chinese government accomplished in 2021 and what it plans to achieve in 2022.China's blueprint for government work in 2022 has been outlined.

China's blueprint for government work in 2022

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1762041/Drawing_2022_blueprint.pdf

