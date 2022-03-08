Sports company PUMA has expanded its successful brand campaign "SHE MOVES US" to focus on its top female sports ambassadors, celebrating the women who have moved sports forward to inspire other women around the world.

Led by global pop superstar Dua Lipa, PUMA has invited its female sports ambassadors to talk about their values and the things that moved them forward in their respective disciplines their key to success, the challenges they've faced and what they've learned along the way.

Dua Lipa will be joined by numerous PUMA athletes such as WNBA stars Skylar Diggins-Smith and Breanna Stewart, golfer Tisha Alyn, footballer Nikita Parris, Ingrid Engen and Fridolina Rolfö, triple jumper Patricia Marmona, W-series Driver Naomi Schiff and Skateboarder Isadora Pacheco.

WNBA star Skylar Diggins: "To me, She Moves Us, it's like a community. I see it as a platform to inspire, a platform to educate, to empower, encourage women, to uplift women, to celebrate women, to showcase women, and our lifestyle and how sports and culture and values intertwine into those things."

"She Moves Us" wants to empower girls and young women through sharing stories and joint efforts to impact girls and women's rights globally. It is inspired by global pop-star and PUMA Ambasssador Dua Lipa who said: "Sharing stories of success is all part of changing the narrative, especially in fields like sports and entertainment that have tended to amplify the accomplishments of men. Women are already nailing it across the board and celebrating their achievements is exciting and empowering. It also encourages those rising up to aim for the stars. Now let's show the world what we are capable of!"

PUMA has an inclusive product offering to cater for women and girls in sports. This includes period underwear and activewear, modest sportswear, a maternity offering and performance specific products exclusively engineered for women. PUMA supports all athletes to perform at the highest level and works with organizations and partners committed to remove barriers that prevent girls from participating in sports. One example of such a partner is Women Win an organization which empowers girls and women around the world through sports.

