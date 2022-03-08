OPPO Announces Launch of Reno7 Series with the Most Powerful Portrait Imaging System to Date

- The new Reno7 Series consists of three 5G models, designed for content creators, immersion-seeking gamers and digital alphas, set to launch on March 15th 2022

- The series demonstrates that, even though the world may be a demanding place, users should be proud of themselves and capture everything they achieve

- To celebrate the launch, OPPO is giving customers the chance to win a Reno7 Pro 5G by using UnlimitedMeInPortrait and tagging @OPPOArabia in a video or photo that shows the world how exceptional and unique they are

DUBAI, UAE, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand OPPO today announced the launch of its brand-new Reno7 Series on March 15th, 2022. Another feather in the cap of the technology powerhouse, the series excels in all aspects of design, performance and experience along with offering state-of-the-art portrait photography and videography capabilities.

The series will include three variations - Reno7 Pro 5G, Reno7 5G, and the Reno7 Z 5G - designed for content creators, immersive gaming lovers and digital alphas. From the renewed OPPO Glow patented design to multifaceted features for increased convenience, the Reno7 Series brings to life the brand's proposition of 'Inspiration Ahead' ensuring that technology empowers a better tomorrow with openness and optimism. Through each smartphone launched, OPPO looks to make customers' lives easier, empowering people to capture the beauty around them to unleash their imagination of the future; thereby helping everyone get the best out of life.

The Reno7 Series will serve as an Portrait Expert with both enhanced camera capabilities and a myriad of features to turn every novice content creator into a professional, allowing them to truly express themselves to the world. The Reno7 Series will serve as an Portrait Expert with both enhanced camera capabilities and a myriad of features to turn everyone into a professional, allowing them to truly express themselves to the world. It will be equipped with the most powerful imaging system on Reno series to date with two flagship camera sensors. As well as exclusive industry design, including the aircraft-grade Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) being applied on the exterior design of a phone for the first time, and a unique Orbit Breathing Light be attached to the camera area, promising to deliver a wholesome refreshed user experience.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO MEA said, "We have been blown away by the ongoing support for each iteration of the Reno Series and love to see our customers enjoy products truly created with their needs and wants in mind. The Reno7 Series is the embodiment of our ongoing commitment to provide innovative technology that makes lives easier and enhances the smartphone experience."

To mark the launch, OPPO is inviting customers to participate in the UnlimitedMeInPortrait competition to win a Reno7 Pro 5G by sharing videos and photos of what makes them uniquely them using the hashtag and tagging @OPPOArabia. Whether it's sharing a niche hobby or passion that no one knows about, OPPO wants fans all across the GCC to show the world just how exceptional they are.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 BillionUS Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

