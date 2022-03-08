

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart said it plans for a new fulfillment center in southern Pennsylvania to support the retailer's rapidly increasing supply chain network and eCommerce capabilities. The 1.8 million plus square-foot Shippensburg facility will be located at 2281 United Drive and is set to open Spring of 2022, creating up to 600 permanent, full-time jobs across the region.



Walmart operates seven distribution centers, 160 retail stores and employs more than 60,000 associates in the state of Pennsylvania.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WALMART-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de