08.03.2022
Terran Biosciences, Inc.: Terran Biosciences and University of Maryland, Baltimore announce exclusive licensing deal for a portfolio of patents and data supporting novel innovation in the psychedelic therapeutic space

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terran Biosciences, Inc. ("Terran") has entered into an agreement with the University of Maryland, Baltimore ("UMB") for a worldwide exclusive license to develop and commercialize a portfolio of UMB's patents and data to support a novel approach to the treatment of neurological and psychiatric illnesses with psychedelic therapeutics.

Terran Biosciences

With this transaction, Terran further expands their broad pipeline of promising clinical stage CNS therapeutics and technologies. This intellectual property and data will also complement Terran's current portfolio of over 150 patents covering new compounds and applications in the psychedelic therapeutic space.

"We couldn't be more excited about these discoveries at UMB, which are some of the most innovative we've seen in psychedelic medicine," Dr. Sam Clark, Terran's CEO, commented, "These data represent a major breakthrough in the understanding of how psychedelics act on the brain. We look forward to advancing these assets to help patients suffering from devastating neuropsychiatric illnesses."

About Terran Biosciences, Inc.

Terran is a biotech platform company developing a portfolio of therapeutics and technologies for patients with neurological and psychiatric diseases. Backed by a number of life-science and tech investors, Terran has built a CNS-focused, tech-enabled drug development platform, and is rapidly advancing of number of late-stage assets, which include novel psychedelic-based therapeutics.

Terran Contact:

Dustin Tetzl, MD
Chief Business Officer
Terran Biosciences, Inc.
info@terranbiosciences.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1758607/terran_biosciences_Logo.jpg

