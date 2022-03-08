Anzeige
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: CORRECTION: IT - Equity Derivatives Trading Re-platform Update

This IT-Notice replaces IT-Notice published on 2022-03-07.

As previously announced, Nasdaq Nordic Derivatives Markets will migrate the
trading of Nordic equity derivatives, currently on the Genium INET platform to
the new Nordic Derivatives Trading System (NDTS) on March 28, 2022. 


Pre-Production availability

NDTS Pre-Production is available for customer verifications on:

Date         Description                        
March 8-9       Full access (08:00-12:00 CET)               
March 10,11 & 14 Full access (Production hours)              
March 12       Weekend access incl. MWAT events (12:30-15:00 CET)    
March 15       Weekday evening access incl. MWAT events (09:00-20:00 CET)



Pre-Production access - Saturday March 12

Time  Tradin Test activity                          
    g                                    
     State                                 
11:00-     Connect your applications                    
12:30- Pre   Cancel order                          
13:00  Open                                  
12:45- Pre-Tr Enter & cancel order (for applicable products)       
13:00  ading                                  
13:00- Openin Enter & cancel order (for applicable products)       
13:05  g                                    
     Aucti                                 
    on                                   
13:05- Contin Order Management: Enter order types relevant to the members   
14:55  uous   business and validate the result. Example of insert order   
     Tradi  types & order management: -Place, update and cancel orders 
    ng    -Place, update and cancel Market Maker Quotes Register manual 
         trade reports: Submit trade reports relevant to the members  
         business and validate the result. Market Data Verify Market  
         data information.                       
14:55- Closin                                 
15:00  g                                    
     Aucti                                 
    on                                   
     Post                                  
     close                                 
15:00  Close                                  



Scheduled Events - March 12

Time  Scheduled Event                             
13:10  Intraday add in instrument                       
    New strikes will be added be in the following option series:      
    OMXS302CXXXX                              
    OMXS302OYYYY                              
13:30- Regulatory suspension                          
15:00  Suspension of Ericsson. Orders will be removed from all Ericsson    
     instruments.                              
14:00- Performance                               
14:20  The aim is to test realistic but high load generated by Nasdaq. Members 
     to continue production like trading.                  
14:30- Disturbance tests                            
14:40  Trading Halt on all Markets a so called "Technical Halt". All orders and
     quotes are cancelled.                         
14:45  Failover                                
    Site Failover. Failover from customers primary port to customers    
     failover port. Verify that cancel on disconnect works according to your
     specific setup.                            




Pre-Production access - Tuesday March 15

Time   Trading State    Test activity                   
08:30-09 Pre Open      Cancel order                   
:00                                       
08:45-09 Pre-Trading     Enter & cancel order (for applicable products)
:00                                       
09:00-09 Opening Auction   Enter & cancel order (for applicable products)
:05                                       
09:05-19 Continuous Trading Order Management:                 
:55              Enter order types relevant to the members business
                and validate the result.             
               Example of insert order types & order     
                management:                   
               -Place, update and cancel orders         
               -Place, update and cancel Market Maker Quotes   
               Register manual trade reports:          
               Submit trade reports relevant to the members   
                business and validate the result.        
               Market Data                    
               Verify Market data information.          
19:55-20 Closing Auction                            
:00    Post close                              
20:00   Close                                 


Scheduled Events - March 15

Time  Scheduled Event                             
18:10  Intraday add in instrument                       
    New strikes will be added be in the following option series:      
    OMXS302CXXXX                              
    OMXS302OYYYY                              
18:30- Regulatory suspension                          
20:00  Suspension of Ericsson. Orders will be removed from all Ericsson    
     instruments.                              
19:00- Performance                               
19:20  The aim is to test realistic but high load generated by Nasdaq. Members 
     to continue production like trading.                  
19:30- Disturbance tests                            
19:40  Trading Halt on all Markets a so called "Technical Halt". All orders and
     quotes are cancelled.                         
19:45  Failover                                
    Site Failover. Failover from customers primary port to customers    
     failover port. Verify that cancel on disconnect works according to your
     specific setup.                            



Re-platforming webpage

Latest information on the migration to the new Nordic Equity Derivatives
Trading System is available on the re-platforming webpage:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nordic-equity-derivatives-platform-migration 


Support

For questions related to port configurations, please contact:
MAC@nasdaq.com

For trading related questions, please contact:
tradingoperations@nasdaq.com
+46 8 405 7360

For technical questions, please contact:
technicalsupport@nasdaq.com
+46 8 405 6750

For questions regarding this IT-Notice, please contact:
anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com
+46 8 405 7364
or
riitta.pesio@nasdaq.com
+46 8 405 6437

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1049409
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
