NASDAQ OMX Nordic: CORRECTION: IT - Equity Derivatives Trading Re-platform Update

This IT-Notice replaces IT-Notice published on 2022-03-07. As previously announced, Nasdaq Nordic Derivatives Markets will migrate the trading of Nordic equity derivatives, currently on the Genium INET platform to the new Nordic Derivatives Trading System (NDTS) on March 28, 2022. Pre-Production availability NDTS Pre-Production is available for customer verifications on: Date Description March 8-9 Full access (08:00-12:00 CET) March 10,11 & 14 Full access (Production hours) March 12 Weekend access incl. MWAT events (12:30-15:00 CET) March 15 Weekday evening access incl. MWAT events (09:00-20:00 CET) Pre-Production access - Saturday March 12 Time Tradin Test activity g State 11:00- Connect your applications 12:30- Pre Cancel order 13:00 Open 12:45- Pre-Tr Enter & cancel order (for applicable products) 13:00 ading 13:00- Openin Enter & cancel order (for applicable products) 13:05 g Aucti on 13:05- Contin Order Management: Enter order types relevant to the members 14:55 uous business and validate the result. Example of insert order Tradi types & order management: -Place, update and cancel orders ng -Place, update and cancel Market Maker Quotes Register manual trade reports: Submit trade reports relevant to the members business and validate the result. Market Data Verify Market data information. 14:55- Closin 15:00 g Aucti on Post close 15:00 Close Scheduled Events - March 12 Time Scheduled Event 13:10 Intraday add in instrument New strikes will be added be in the following option series: OMXS302CXXXX OMXS302OYYYY 13:30- Regulatory suspension 15:00 Suspension of Ericsson. Orders will be removed from all Ericsson instruments. 14:00- Performance 14:20 The aim is to test realistic but high load generated by Nasdaq. Members to continue production like trading. 14:30- Disturbance tests 14:40 Trading Halt on all Markets a so called "Technical Halt". All orders and quotes are cancelled. 14:45 Failover Site Failover. Failover from customers primary port to customers failover port. Verify that cancel on disconnect works according to your specific setup. Pre-Production access - Tuesday March 15 Time Trading State Test activity 08:30-09 Pre Open Cancel order :00 08:45-09 Pre-Trading Enter & cancel order (for applicable products) :00 09:00-09 Opening Auction Enter & cancel order (for applicable products) :05 09:05-19 Continuous Trading Order Management: :55 Enter order types relevant to the members business and validate the result. Example of insert order types & order management: -Place, update and cancel orders -Place, update and cancel Market Maker Quotes Register manual trade reports: Submit trade reports relevant to the members business and validate the result. Market Data Verify Market data information. 19:55-20 Closing Auction :00 Post close 20:00 Close Scheduled Events - March 15 Time Scheduled Event 18:10 Intraday add in instrument New strikes will be added be in the following option series: OMXS302CXXXX OMXS302OYYYY 18:30- Regulatory suspension 20:00 Suspension of Ericsson. Orders will be removed from all Ericsson instruments. 19:00- Performance 19:20 The aim is to test realistic but high load generated by Nasdaq. Members to continue production like trading. 19:30- Disturbance tests 19:40 Trading Halt on all Markets a so called "Technical Halt". All orders and quotes are cancelled. 19:45 Failover Site Failover. Failover from customers primary port to customers failover port. Verify that cancel on disconnect works according to your specific setup. Re-platforming webpage Latest information on the migration to the new Nordic Equity Derivatives Trading System is available on the re-platforming webpage: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nordic-equity-derivatives-platform-migration Support For questions related to port configurations, please contact: MAC@nasdaq.com For trading related questions, please contact: tradingoperations@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 7360 For technical questions, please contact: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6750 For questions regarding this IT-Notice, please contact: anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 7364 or riitta.pesio@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6437 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1049409