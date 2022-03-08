The Business Research Company: Factors driving the Field Service Management Market Growth Rate At 20%

- Repetitive tasks within organizations are accelerated with automation execution abilities, which is seen especially in the field service market.

LONDON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Field service management industry statistics show that the increasing adoption of automation and digitalization is expected to propel the growth of the field service management market in the forecast period. Automation and digitalization are used for the automatic execution of tasks at a particular interval with the use of digital technology. The advantages of adopting automation and digitalization in field service management are optimal utilization of resources, effective tracking and monitoring of resources, and lower operational costs.

The global field service management market size is expected to grow from $3.02 billion in 2021 to $3.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The field service management market is expected to reach $6.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.7%.

Request a free sample of the Field Service Management Market Report

Global Field Service Management Market Overview

The main types of components in field service management are solutions and services. The various services include consulting, training and support, and integration and implementation with third-party systems to boost the performance of the field service. The different deployment modes include on-premise, cloud and is used in various applications such as energy and utilities, telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, construction and real estate, transportation and logistics, among others.

Field Service Management Market Trends

The increasing availability of SaaS solutions and value-added features is a key trend gaining popularity in the field service management market. Software as a service (SaaS) is an abbreviation that refers to a software distribution model in which a cloud provider hosts applications for simple access by end-users. The advantages of SaaS solutions are ease of access, minimal setup time and customizability based on the requirements. SaaS solutions are widely incorporated in field service management to effectively track and manage resources. For instance, in October 2021, Opsivity, Inc. an Australia-based field service management company launched its SaaS services in the US market. The US customers can now use Opsivity's SaaS-based solutions for real-time remote field support.

Key Field Service Management Industry Players

Major players with field service management market shares are Accruent, Acumatica, Astea International Inc., ClickSoftware Technologies, Comarch, FieldAware Group Ltd., Geoconcept SAS, Kirona Solutions Ltd., Coresystems AG, IFS AB, Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corporation, Mize Inc., OverIT S.p.A, Praxedo, Salesforce, SAP SE, ServiceMax, Trimble Inc., Zinier Inc., ServicePower Inc., Oracle Corporation, Accenture, Cisco Systems and FieldEZ.

See more on the Field Service Management Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Management Consulting Services Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

Environmental Consulting Services Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/