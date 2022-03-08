Cleanroom Consumables Market to Surpass US$ 14,474.8 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global cleanroom consumables market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9,754.9 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Cleanroom Consumables Market:

Key market trends include significant focus on the development and approval of novel cleanroom consumables, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2019, STERIS, a leading provider of infection prevention and other procedural products and services, announced the launch of Spor-Klenz Ready to Use Disinfectant Wipes that combines woven polyester wipes packaged with a separate internal pouch containing Spor-Klenz Ready to Use formula.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global cleanroom consumables market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, due to the increasing research and development expenditure of market players, organizations, and developing countries. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, February 2018, China's expenditure on healthcare research and development increased by 11.6% in 2017 from 10.6% in 2016, reaching US$ 280 Mn in 2017.

Among product types, gloves is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global cleanroom consumables market in 2021. Increasing hospital admissions and number of surgical procedures are expected to drive the demand for gloves over the forecast period. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), around 352,000 emergency admissions involved surgery, among which 86% of the surgery occurred in public hospitals in 2017 -2018, and the three most common reasons for emergency admissions involving surgery were appendicitis, hip fracture, and heart attack in Australia. These factors are expected to boost the demand for gloves.

On the basis of region, North America accounted for the largest share in the global cleanroom consumables market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2018, Ecolab Inc., a global provider of water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions, launched Life Sciences cleanroom program in North America. The program is developed specifically for pharmaceutical manufacturers, wherein the company offers cleaning and disinfection services for both sterile and non-sterile applications, and also include the company's Klercide chemistry line and SteriShield delivery system.

Key players operating in the global cleanroom consumables market include Berkshire Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Contec, Inc., DuPont, Ansell Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Valutek Inc., Steris, Avantor, Inc., and KM Purely.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Cleanroom Consumables Market, By Product Type:

Cleanroom Apparel

Coveralls



Frocks



Shoecovers



Bouffants



Sleeves



Pants



Face Mask



Hoods

Cleaning Products

Cleanroom Mops



Buckets



Wringers



Cleaning Chemicals



Others (Squeezes, Validation Swabs)

Cleanroom Stationery

Papers



Notebooks



Adhesive Pads



Binders



Others (Clipboards, Labels)

Wipers

Dry



Wet

Gloves

Adhesive Mats

Global Cleanroom Consumables Market, By End User:

Hospitals and Clinics



Research Laboratories



Pharmaceutical Industry



Biotechnological Industry



Medical Device Industry



Electronic Industry



Others

Global Cleanroom Consumables Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

